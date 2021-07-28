Arthur Reportedly Cancelled After 25 Years

✖

As it turns out, the old adage rings especially true today — all good things do come to an end. During a recent episode of Finding DW, longtime Arthur writer Kathy Waugh revealed the series hasn't been in production for two years. The podcast is hosted by Jason Szwimer, one of the original voices of DW, and the host was clearly taken aback by the news.

"Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago," Waugh told Szwimer. "I think they [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I'm not alone with that."

First premiering on October 7, 1996, Arthur ran for a total 25 seasons over the years. PBS is currently airing episodes from the show's final season, which is expected to wrap later this year. The voice actors behind some of the show's biggest characters previously suggested the show was ending last fall, but Haugh's comments are the most official statement on the cancellation.

24 years is a good run for a gig, & this is the face I made at the very last session. Binky though seems nonplussed, he’s always been tougher than me. And I was just starting to get the hang of the whole Dad thing... Thanks “Arthur” it’s been a great ride. “And I say Hey......!” pic.twitter.com/SHeWlTiuNf — bruce dinsmore (@brucedinsmore) November 16, 2018

PBS has yet to issue a comment on the matter.

The series was last atop the news cycle after Arthur's teacher Mr. Ratburn came out as gay.

"What we are trying to do in the series is connect kids with other kids by reflecting their lives," Arthur creator Marc Brown said (via Out). "In some episodes, as in the Vermont one, we are validating children who are seldom validated. We believe that 'Postcards From Buster' does this in a very natural way -- and, as always, from the point of view of children."