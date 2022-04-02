New Season of Beloved FX Series Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

The newest season of a beloved FX series is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Scores of fans have been loving Atlanta‘s big return to the screen. Apparently, that wild premiere episode did nothing to slow the momentum as the series sits at 98% on the Tomatometer. Now, that is a staggering number when put into context. It’s pretty hard in this age of the Internet to have anything reach this level of approval. But, people were waiting a long time for Donald Glover’s series to return. It makes sense that there would be anticipation for whatever comes next. Add the fact that the beginning wasn’t exactly conventional and you had a recipe for mixed reactions. (It must be noted that Atlanta consistently dips its toes into the avant-garde.) For now, it sits near the top of the aggregation site with massive headwind for the penultimate season. It will be interesting to see how viewers respond as the journey continues.

Not too long ago, Glover told People Magazine that there was a super special guest on tap for Season 3. However, a scheduling conflict ended up getting in the way. The crew almost got Ryan Gosling along for the ride. But, with or without the star, the multi-hyphenate had his peace when it came to these final outings with Atlanta.

“It was really fun, everybody clapped, it was nice. But it was sad, because we all really grew up together, and none of us really knew what this was going to be,” Glover reflected. “And everybody’s grown up and has families [now]. It just feels very special. It was kind of sad just because endings are sad, but they also mean that you had something special.”

FX chairman John Landgraf had so much praise for the landmark series when the new season was announced. “After a four year absence, we’re graced with the return of Atlanta. Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of the series,” he said. “The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall. The new season is everything you’d expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment previously mused in a statement. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers, and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

Here’s how FX describes Season 3: “Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 of Atlanta finds ‘Earn’ (Donald Glover), ‘Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles’ (Brian Tyree Henry), ‘Darius’ (LaKeith Stanfield) and ‘Van’ (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

