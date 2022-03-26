It has been four long years for fans of the Emmy-winning FX series Atlanta since new episodes of the show premiered but luckily the Donald Glover-starring show which he created is back and in true form. The first two seasons of the show premiered to critical acclaim at the time but the show’s third season has arrived with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Season one of Atlanta managed a 97% rating, and a Certified Fresh distinction, with over 120 reviews, while season two jumped up to 98% positive with 200 total reviews. Atlanta season three may only have 46 reviews as of this writing, but they’re all positive, giving it a 100% perfect score.

Fans happy to have Atlanta back should know that the wait for more episodes won’t be long as the series filmed seasons three and four back-to-back. That’s the good news, the bad news is that season four will be the final set of episodes for the show. When the announcement was made, Glover said: “Death is natural. I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird. The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about. … I think it ends perfectly.”

“After a four year absence, we’re graced with the return of Atlanta. Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of the series,” FX head John Landgraf previously said. “The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall. The new season is everything you’d expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

The synopsis from FX for Atlanta season three reads as follows: “Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 of Atlanta finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to. Donald Glover serves as Executive Producer, along with Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.”

Atlanta airs Thursdays on FX at 10 PM ET.