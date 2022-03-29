Donald Glover’s Atlanta Almost Cast Ryan Gosling in Season 3 Role

The FX Network original series Atlanta returned for its third season last week, and creator Donald Glover revealed how Ryan Gosling almost found himself with a role. Three years have passed since Atlanta Season 2 premiered, with the production delay caused by the ongoing pandemic. However, with the series finally back, Glover is taking fans behind the scenes to discover all-new details, including news on Gosling’s potential involvement. Both parties were enthusiastic about making something happen, but unfortunately, they couldn’t make the timing work out and filming had to continue without Gosling.

PEOPLE spoke to Donald Glover at the Atlanta Season 3 premiere held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. “He said he was a big fan, but he had something else, and it just didn’t work out,” Glover said. “I was so bummed because the part was so great for him!” Glover added how the two men “talked on the phone” and “were going to do it,” but a conflict came up.

Glover also spoke on Atlanta coming to an end with its fourth season. The third and fourth seasons were shot at the same time and concluded earlier in the year. “It was really fun, everybody clapped, it was nice. But it was sad, because we all really grew up together, and none of us really knew what this was going to be,” he said. “And everybody’s grown up and has families [now]. It just feels very special. It was kind of sad just because endings are sad, but they also mean that you had something special.”

“After a four year absence, we’re graced with the return of Atlanta. Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of the series,” FX chairman John Landgraf said when the announcement was made of Atlanta coming to an end. “The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall. The new season is everything you’d expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment, wrote in a previous statement. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers, and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

The synopsis of Season 3 reads: “Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 of Atlanta finds ‘Earn’ (Donald Glover), ‘Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles’ (Brian Tyree Henry), ‘Darius’ (LaKeith Stanfield) and ‘Van’ (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

