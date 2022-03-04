Donald Glover’s Atlanta Season 3 Trailer Released

Donald Glover’s Atlanta Season 3 has a trailer and things are going to get a little intense. Fans have been waiting for years at this point to see what the actor and his castmates have planned for the crew. In Season 3, Paper Boi and his immediate associates head off to Europe on tour. This lends these short clips from the upcoming episodes a bit of a dreamlike quality. Things are looking up for the aspiring rapper, but there are still real-world problems to attend to. Earn, in particular, looks like he’s having a tough time with all of this. Adjusting to both the fame and his personal relationships being thrown into a blender. What happens after you get your big break? It looks like life just continues to go on. Check out what FX has cooking for this colorful cast of characters down below.

“After a four year absence, we’re graced with the return of Atlanta. Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of the series,” Landgraf wrote when the new season was revealed. “The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall. The new season is everything you’d expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

https://youtu.be/t72Pbqrkb28

“We are thrilled to have ‘Atlanta’ back with a new season on March 24th,” Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment, also mused in a statement of his own. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers, and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes ‘Atlanta’ so great.”

You can check out the synopsis from FX here: “Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 of Atlanta finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to. Donald Glover serves as Executive Producer, along with Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.”

