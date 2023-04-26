Babylon 5 Creator Teases News on the Way With New Logo

An announcement regarding Babylon 5 is on the way, set to come next week. That news comes from Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski, who teased the announcement while revealing a "spiffy" new iteration of the Babylon 5 logo. Straczynski also made it clear that the news has nothing to do with the proposed Babylon 5 reboot that is said to be in development at The CW, citing the potential for a WGA strike in May as the reason for that project being put aside for now. That gives Babylon 5 fans one week to speculate over what Straczynski is teasing.

Straczynski tweeted, "What's this? Why, it's a spiffy new variation on the #Babylon5 logo. It can't be for the reimagining 'cause that's on hold pending WGA issues, so what could it *possibly* be for? Hmm. Maybe we'll find out more one week from today. Spread the word: something *wonderful* is coming."

What will next week's Babylon 5 news be about?

If next week's Babylon 5 news isn't related to the Babylon 5 reboot, then what it could it be about? Fans are speculating that it may be that the series is finally getting released on Blu-ray. The series, which debuted in 1993, did already receive an HD remaster in 2020, which has been available to purchase or stream digitally. Simply having that available physically would be a boon to longtime fans.

But would a simple Blu-ray release require a new iteration of the logo? Maybe, but it does lead one to believe that this could be new material set in the Babylon 5 universe. Assuming that the potential for a WGA strike rules out any filmed content, perhaps a new Babylon 5 novel, comic book, or game is in the works. That's speculative, to be clear, but we don't have long to wait before we know for sure.

What is the status of the Babylon 5 reboot?

While it sounds like the Babylon 5 reboot is on pause for now, it also seems like Straczynski hasn't given up hope. He offered an update earlier this year.

"Every year, networks and streamers develop tons of pilot scripts, and a smaller parcel of produced pilots, only a small fraction of which cross the finish line into being ordered as series," Straczynski said. "For those that don't get ordered, this is what happens: The network or streamer calls the writer/producer, or that person's agent, and tells them. I've gotten that call plenty of times over the years. That call has not come."

Babylon 5 is currently streaming on Tubi.