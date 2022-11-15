Babylon 5 Creator Offers Update on The CW Reboot

Back in 2021, The CW announced that a reboot of Babylon 5 was in the works for the network. But that was then, before the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and before the sale of The CW to the Nexstar Media Group. In the two years since the initial announcement of the "from-the-ground-up reboot" of the fan-favorite 1990s sci-fi series, a lot has changed. Earlier this year, series creator J. Michael Straczynski even called on fans for help in trying to get the reboot made. Now, Straczynski is offering another update on things and reminding fans that when news finally comes about the reboot, it will come to him first.

"We're all impatient for B5 news, and there are tons of rumors from bloggers and posters and even some cast, but there's truly no decision because the decision makers haven't decided," Straczynski wrote on Twitter. "When that decision does get made, it will come to me first, not to any of those folks. And when it does, I'll get it out as soon as possible or at minimum let you know that something has been decided. Through 30+ years of rumor and online nonsense I've always dealt straight with the B5 fan community. Waiting is hard but wait we must until *something* is decided."

We're all impatient for B5 news, and there are tons of rumors from bloggers and posters and even some cast, but there's truly no decision because the decision makers haven't decided. When that decision does get made, it will come to me first, not to any of those folks -- — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) November 13, 2022

Straczynski had said back in February that Babylon 5 was in active development at The CW for 2023. However, since The CW's sale to Nexstar, the network has begun making changes to their programming. It was recently announced that both Nancy Drew and DC's Stargirl will end after their current seasons and it was also reported that Nexstar had opted not to order more episodes of The Winchesters and Walker Independence, meaning that each of those series' first seasons would remain at just 13 episodes each. The fates of several of the network's other shows, such as Superman & Lois, have not yet been decided.

Additionally, Straczynski said at the time then-CEO Mark Pedowitz was still on board with the reboot, however Pedowitz exited the company following Nexstar's takeover with venture capitalist Dennis Miller succeeding him in the role. Finance chief Mitch Nedick and chief branding officer and president of streaming Rick Haskins were let go soon after.

"Dennis Miller brings a unique skill set of proven television, media, and technology industry expertise, as well as venture capital experience to the role of President at The CW. His understanding and ability to unlock value from media assets by delivering high-quality, profitable entertainment, will serve the network, its viewers, its partners and CW affiliates around the country extremely well. We are confident his background, experience and relationships will allow Nexstar to deliver on the value of this transaction for our shareholders," said Perry Sook, Nexstar's chairman and CEO, in a statement (via Variety). "I look forward to working with Dennis and Sean Compton, Nexstar's President of Networks, to build on the foundation that Mark Pedowitz and his team have established at both the CW Network and the CW App. We sincerely thank Mark for his many years of service to The CW and wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

What do you think about the latest update on the Babylon 5 reboot? Let us know in the comment section.