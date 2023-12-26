Batman: The Animated Series Retro 5 Points Figure Wave Includes The Batmobile

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mezco Toys has opened up pre-orders for a 5 Points action figure wave inspired by the iconic Batman: The Animated Series, and it includes delightfully retro 3.75-inch figures of Batman, Robin, Catwoman, and Joker in with interchangeable heads, arms, accessories, and blister card packaging. There's even a Batmobile vehicle that you can purchase along with the figures that features space for Batman and Robin, rotating wheels with wheel slashers, a sliding cabin roof, and an attachable rocket flame in the rear engine exhaust.

Note that the Batman: The Animated Series 5 Points figures are only sold as a set, and you can pre-order it here at Entertainment Earth for $79.99 with free US shipping. The Batmobile sold separately here at Entertainment Earth for $44.99. Both are set to launch in August, and you won't be charged until that time. A full breakdown of the accessories in the figure set can be found below.

Two (2) Batman head portraits

Four (4) Batman arms (1x pair of regular arms (L&R), 1x arm with grapple gun holding hand (L), 1x arm with batarang holding hand (R))

Two (2) Robin head portraits

Four (4) Robin arms ( 1x pair of regular arms (L&R), 1x arm with bolas rope holding hand (L), 1x arm with batarang and bolas holding hand (R))

Two (2) Joker head portraits

Four (4) Joker arms (1x pair of regular arms (L&R), 1x arm with knife/fish holding hand (L), 1x arm with pointing finger hand (R))

Two (2) Catwoman head portraits

Four (4) Catwoman arms (1x pair of arms with claw hands (L&R), 1x arm with whip holding hand (L), 1x arm holding necklace (R))

Two (2) batarangs

One (1) gas mask

One (1) grapple hook and rope

One (1) bolas

One (1) laughing fish

One (1) knife

One (1) Isis (cat)

One (1) whip

