Batman: The Animated Series Retro 5 Points Figure Wave Includes The Batmobile
Mezco Toys 5 Points action figures and a Batmobile vehicle inspired by Batman: The Animated Series are up for pre-order.
Mezco Toys has opened up pre-orders for a 5 Points action figure wave inspired by the iconic Batman: The Animated Series, and it includes delightfully retro 3.75-inch figures of Batman, Robin, Catwoman, and Joker in with interchangeable heads, arms, accessories, and blister card packaging. There's even a Batmobile vehicle that you can purchase along with the figures that features space for Batman and Robin, rotating wheels with wheel slashers, a sliding cabin roof, and an attachable rocket flame in the rear engine exhaust.
Note that the Batman: The Animated Series 5 Points figures are only sold as a set, and you can pre-order it here at Entertainment Earth for $79.99 with free US shipping. The Batmobile sold separately here at Entertainment Earth for $44.99. Both are set to launch in August, and you won't be charged until that time. A full breakdown of the accessories in the figure set can be found below.
- Two (2) Batman head portraits
- Four (4) Batman arms (1x pair of regular arms (L&R), 1x arm with grapple gun holding hand (L), 1x arm with batarang holding hand (R))
- Two (2) Robin head portraits
- Four (4) Robin arms ( 1x pair of regular arms (L&R), 1x arm with bolas rope holding hand (L), 1x arm with batarang and bolas holding hand (R))
- Two (2) Joker head portraits
- Four (4) Joker arms (1x pair of regular arms (L&R), 1x arm with knife/fish holding hand (L), 1x arm with pointing finger hand (R))
- Two (2) Catwoman head portraits
- Four (4) Catwoman arms (1x pair of arms with claw hands (L&R), 1x arm with whip holding hand (L), 1x arm holding necklace (R))
- Two (2) batarangs
- One (1) gas mask
- One (1) grapple hook and rope
- One (1) bolas
- One (1) laughing fish
- One (1) knife
- One (1) Isis (cat)
- One (1) whip
On a related note, McFarlane Toys recently launched a wave of retro figures inspired by The New Adventures of Batman animated series, and they can be found below complete with pre-order links. Note that each figure is priced at $17.99, comes packaged in a retro-style blister pack, and includes an accessory or two.
- DC Retro Batman The New Adventures of Batman Action Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes Batarang and Bat-radio accessories.
- DC Retro Robin The New Adventures of Batman Action Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes Batarang and Bat-radio accessories.
- DC Retro Batgirl The New Adventures of Batman Action Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes Batarang and Bat-cuffs accessories.
- DC Retro The Joker The New Adventures of Batman Action Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes a newspaper accessory.
- DC Retro The Riddler The New Adventures of Batman Action Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes a question mark cane accessory.
- DC Retro Commissioner Gordon The New Adventures of Batman Action Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes a a Bat-Mite accessory.
- DC Retro The New Adventures of Batman 6-Inch Scale Action Figure Case of 6 – See at Entertainment Earth: Inckludes 1 of each figure.