Prime Video's Alex Cross Series Renewed for Season 2

Prime Video's Alex Cross series, Cross, doesn't yet have a premiere date for its first season, but the Aldis Hodge starring series is already guaranteed to come back for more. On Tuesday, Amazon's Prime Video gave the series, which is based on James Patterson's best-selling novel series, a Season 2 renewal (via Variety) and has also added three additional cast members for the second season.

For Season 2, Cross will see the addition of Jeanine Mason (Upload, Roswell, New Mexico), Matthew Lillard (Good Girls), and Wes Chatham (Ahsoka). Specific details about the casting has not been revealed. Season 1's cast includes Hodge, Ryan Eggold, Isiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Johnny Ray Gill, Eloise Mumford, and Siobhan Murphy.

What is Cross About?

In Cross, Alex Cross (Hodge) is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife's murder has left him too damaged to receive it.

"James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels and we are confident that with Ben Watkins' artistic vision, Cross will do the same for our global customers," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "We are proud to work with James and Ben alongside Paramount Television, Skydance, and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life."

Cross was ordered to series at Prime Video in October 2022 with Ben Watkins serving as showrunner and executive producer. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Craig Siebels also executive produce along with Patterson and his James Patterson Entertainment partners Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa, David Ellison, and Dana Goldberg of Skydance TV, and Bill Bost. Hodge also serves as a producer.

Cross will be the latest Prime Video series based on a character from a long-running novel series. The streamer also is the home of Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson, which is based on Lee Child's popular Jack Reacher novels. Prime Video also is the home of The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt, which is based on Jack Carr's novels. That series has a prequel series in the works as well. There's also Bosch, which is based on Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch novels, which was Amazon's longest-running series to date and spawned the spinoff series Bosch: Legacy at Freevee with a second spinoff in the works as well.

The first season of Cross does not yet have a release date on Prime Video. Keep checking with ComicBook.com for updates on the upcoming series!