Batwheels: New DC Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

While the heroes with the capes have usually have all the fun, the trusty vehicles that get them around are finally about to get their time in the spotlight. HBO Max and Warner Bros. Animation have announced a new preschool series called Batwheels, and it follows the young group of sentient super-powered vehicles that fight crime in Gotham City. The series is currently in development and will air on both Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

In the series, the Batmobile and other Gotham vehicles have been given sentient life by the Batcomputer, essentially making them kids with no life experience. The team includes the Batmobile, the Batgirl Cycle, the Redbird, the Batwing, and the Bat Truck. You can check out the synopsis below.

"They are a team of incredible crimefighters who have banded together to oppose evil, combat crime and clean up the streets of Gotham City. They are…okay, they’re NOT Batman and Robin. They’re the Batwheels - an awesome group of sentient super-powered crime-fighting vehicles defending Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, Batgirl and a host of DC Super Heroes. Having just been created by the Batcomputer, our heroes are essentially kids with little to no life experience. Led by Bam (The Batmobile), the Batwheels - Bibi (The Batgirl Cycle), Red (The Redbird), Jett (The Batwing) and Buff (The Bat Truck) – must navigate the growing pains of being a newly formed super team as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid. This relatable and aspirational series will follow the journey of this dynamic team as they thrill and entertain with their heroic adventures as well as demonstrate to kids the value of self-confidence, friendship and teamwork."

“Batwheels is the perfect show to headline our new foray into preschool,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC). “I can’t wait for all the aspiring super heroes out there to meet this whole new batch of crime-fighters.”

“From Batman: The Animated Series to Teen Titans Go!, superhero storytelling has definitely been one of our superpowers here at Warner Bros. Animation," said Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. "We are so excited to bring that expertise over to the preschool space and take something that all kids love, cool vehicles, and give it a turbo boost with Batman!”

Batwheels is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register serves as the show's executive producer with Michael G. Stern serving as co-executive producer. Steven Fink produces the series for Bang Zoom Ltd. and Simon J. Smith is the supervising producer.

