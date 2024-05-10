The Conners Promo Confirms Final Season of Roseanne Spinoff

The Roseanne spinoff The Conners debuted back in 2018 when the Roseanne reboot was canceled after one season due to comments made by the show's star, Roseanne Barr. Barr was killed off of the series, and The Conners is currently in the midst of its sixth season without its matriarch. The season has two episodes left, but it won't be the end of the series. In fact, ABC has confirmed that the show's upcoming seventh season will be its last, and today they shared a new promo teasing the "Farewell Season."

It was reported earlier this month that The Conners had been renewed for a seventh season, which will be shortened to six episodes. The show's main cast, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Lecy Goranson are all expected to return. "You've been part of this family for years. After 6 seasons, be there to say goodbye. Watch 'The Conners' on ABC and Stream on Hulu," ABC shared on YouTube. You can check out the promo below:

Series showrunner and executive producer Bruce Helford had previously hinted that Season 6 could be The Conners' final outing, teasing that the upcoming Season 6 finale could work as a series finale.

"We've got a final episode that may be one or the other. We love it," Helford said. It was reported that a scene was shot to be added to the finale if it was needed to serve as a series finale, but that is no longer the case.

Kat Dennings and Tim Allen Team Up For ABC Pilot:

ABC is currently a hot spot for comedy with Abbott Elementary holding strong as one of the most popular current sitcoms. ABC has plans for the future, including a new series starring Kat Dennings and Tim Allen. The WandaVision and Two Broke Girls star has joined ABC comedy pilot Shifting Gears, a new multi-cam sitcom marking Tim Allen's next vehicle at the network following long runs on Home Improvement and Last Man Standing. Dennings will play Allen's newly-divorced daughter who returns home with two teenagers in tow, allowing the headstrong widower and his estranged daughter to take a look under the hood of their strained relationship. Deadline first reported news of Dennings' casting.

The official logline for the potential series: "Matt (Allen) is the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt's estranged daughter (Dennings) and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins." Dennings' character Riley is described as "Matt's daughter who butted heads with her father growing up and left to marry the boyfriend he hated. Now divorced, Riley's forced to move back home with two kids, hoping she and her dad can make it work this time."

