Teaser Trailer for New Season of Criminal Minds: Evolution Released

Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution the season follows a very successful first season of the rebooted series which became one of Paramount+'s top five original series that drove the popular police procedural franchise to an increase of nearly six times in month over month viewership. It was quickly renewed for another season ahead of last season's finale. The new season didn't come without setbacks, though, as they were forced to take a pause due to the writers strike.

While the first season of the show followed the case of one of the BAU's longest mysteries, the case of serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) and his alleged network of other killers, season 2 picks up with the group investigating "Gold Star." At the end of last season they brought in Tyler Green (Ryan-James Hatanaka) to help them solve the deadly mystery as he has a unique perspective on the Voit case. "As the conspiracy unfolds, BAU is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences."

In the teaser trailer, things immediately pick up as intense as ever. The BAU arrive at a home, armed, where they discover a person in a chair facing away from the door. When they round it to get a look at their face, they find the person to be almost unrecognizable. Scenes flash of a new killer that is torturing his victims while they are strapped down to chairs. The teaser ends with footage of Voit coming face-to-face with the gang.

The new season will see the return of most of the BAU's favorites, including Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, A.J. Cook as JJ, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez and Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis. It still remains to be seen if Matthew Gray Gubler's Spencer Reid and Daniel Henney's Matthew Simmons will return to the fray at some point as they were written off last season as being "on assignment."

Another familiar face that won't make their return in the new season is Josh Stewart's Will LaMontagne Jr. The news was revealed in February by Stewart himself who took to social media to thank the fans for their support over the years. He'd been one of the early Criminal Minds cast members that was still part of the show as he first appeared in season 2 of the original series. Will underwent a cancer scare on Evolution last season, though it was ultimately revealed that he was okay. It'll be interesting to see how he's written off the show, as he was a pretty big part of last season, particularly in JJ's story arc.

Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution airs the first two episodes of its 10-episode season starting Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+. Subsequent new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.