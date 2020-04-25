Batwoman: "If You Believe in Me, I'll Believe in You" Photos Tease a Tense Situation for the Heroine

The CW has released photos for "If You Believe in Me, I'll Believe in You", the upcoming eighteenth episode of Batwoman's first season set to air on May 3rd. It's unclear specifically what is going on in this episode. The official synopsis is itself pretty vague, though it does hint at multiple plotlines as well as a mission involving something from Batman's arsenal. The photos, however, offer a few more mysterious details, including the return of Kate Kane's (Ruby Rose) love interest Reagan (Brianne Howey) and what appears to be a very tense situation for Batwoman.

You can check out the official episode synopsis below and scroll on for photos from the episode.

"WHO CAN YOU TRUST? - Batwoman (Ruby Rose) enlists Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) for an undercover mission to recover one of the most important items from her cousin’s arsenal. While Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues developing her devious plans within Arkham’s walls, she gets an unexpected visit from Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) who needs her help.

Meanwhile, Mary (Nicole Kang) tries to prove herself to Kate. As Sophie (Meagan Tandy) gets closer to a co-worker, Kate reunites with an old flame.

James Bamford directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "If You Believe in Me, I'll Believe in You" will air on May 3rd.