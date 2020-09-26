Batwoman: New Set Photos of Javicia Leslie Reveals Full Costume

✖

On Friday, fans of The CW's Batwoman got their first look at new series star Javicia Leslie in costume as Gotham's protector when the actress shared a photo of herself wearing the iconic cowl and red wig in a post on Instagram. But while the head shot was an exciting moment, fans have still been eager to see what Leslie's Ryan Wilder will look like fully suited up as the new Batwoman, taking over for Ruby Rose's Kate Kane. Now, thanks to new set photos, that look is finally here.

In new photos, shared by @ThemysciraBound on Twitter, we get a first look at Leslie in the full Batwoman costume as well as a few of her on set with Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, the first set of photos featuring Leslie in action complete with the cape. The second post, however, featured a full-on front shot of Leslie's Ryan Wilder as Batwoman, offering the clearest look at what fans can expect when Batwoman returns in 2021. Production on the series' second season is currently underway in Vancouver.

"When Javicia auditioned, it was obvious to everyone watching the tape in like five seconds," showrunner Caroline Dries explained during the show's recent DC FanDome panel. "[It was] over Zoom and I texted somebody on the computer in the chat like 'Oh she gets it!' It just was so clear that Javicia was meant for this role. And then when I talked to her she said, 'You know, I feel like I am Ryan. My friend heard me audition and she was like 'Yo, you are Ryan.'' It just feels like destiny, which is kind of one of the themes of the season."

"And then the other thing she did, which I didn't even see until after I knew she was Batwoman, was she had this athlete reel or athleticism reel, of all of like a montage of all of her [stunt]," Dries added. "One of the things that she did was pushing this giant tire over, with like somersaults. And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, all I needed to do is see you.' I told her 'You had me a tire flip.' She just brings everything, sort of - intellect, emotion, heart, athletics. Everything you know you want in your hero. I think she had to do a really hard thing which is take a role for a script that didn't exist yet. And she was willing to trust us with it. So that's awesome."

Batwoman is set to return with new episodes in 2021 on The CW.