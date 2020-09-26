Batwoman: First Look at Javicia Leslie in the Bat Suit

✖

The newest Batwoman has officially arrived in style. The CW has released an official first look at Batwoman's second season, in the form of new series star Javicia Leslie in costume. Leslie, who is known for her roles on God Friended Me and The Family Business, will be stepping into the series' titular role, after Ruby Rose departed the show shortly after its season one finale. Instead of continuing the adventures of Rose's Kate Kane, Leslie will be stepping into an entirely new character named Ryan Wilder. And if this first look is any indication, her costume will be taking things in a familiar - but unexpected - direction.

Leslie's Ryan Wilder is described as likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed, she’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement when the casting was first announced.

While shifting focus towards Ryan leaves a lot of questions unanswered going into Season 2, it sounds like there some new storytelling possibilities that are coming up.

"To be honest with you, I did consider the soap opera version for a hot minute, selfishly, because we had a couple episodes already written, and transition-wise, it would be seamless [since] we already started breaking season 2," showrunner Caroline Dries said in a previous interview. "But upon further reflection, and [Arrowverse producer] Greg [Berlanti] helped me make this call and he's way smarter than me about this sort of stuff, he's like, 'You know, I think we should just reboot the character in terms of reboot Batwoman as a different character.' Just to also respect everything that Ruby [Rose] put into the Kate Kane character."

Batwoman is scheduled to return with new episodes in January of 2021.