Batwoman Set Photos Reveal First Look at Javicia Leslie

Batwoman is set to enter a new era in its upcoming second season, with Javicia Leslie stepping into the series titular role. Leslie will be the first Black woman to ever portray Batwoman in live-action, and will further expand the legacy of the mantle by portraying a wholly new character, Ryan Wilder. Now that filming on the sophomore debut is well underway, a new series of set photos have provided the first official look at her in character. The photos, shared by Canadagraphs, show Leslie wearing civilian clothes, and appearing to stop a robbery in Gotham City.

Plus a little spoiler on a possible story line.https://t.co/zdsW64L5vI pic.twitter.com/APoI0d3LB1 — Canadagraphs (@canadagraphs) September 24, 2020

While it might not be a first official look at Leslie in the Batwoman costume - something that fans have been eagerly looking forward to for months - these photos do showcase just a smidge of what fans can expect from her take on the character.

"When Javicia auditioned, it was obvious to everyone watching the tape in like five seconds," showrunner Caroline Dries explained during the show's recent DC FanDome panel. "[It was] over Zoom and I texted somebody on the computer in the chat like 'Oh she gets it!' It just was so clear that Javicia was meant for this role. And then when I talked to her she said, 'You know, I feel like I am Ryan. My friend heard me audition and she was like 'Yo, you are Ryan.'' It just feel like destiny, which is kind of one of the themes of the season."

"And then the other thing she did, which I didn't even see until after I knew she was Batwoman, was she had this athlete reel or athleticism reel, of all of like a montage of all of her [stunt]," Dries added. "One of the things that she did was pushing this giant tire over, with like somersaults. And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, all I needed to do is see you.' I told her 'You had me a tire flip.' She just brings everything, sort of - intellect, emotion, heart, athetics. Everything you know you want in your hero. I think she had to do a really hard thing which is take a role for a script that didn't exist yet. And she was willing to trust us with it. So that's awesome."

Batwoman is set to return with new episodes in 2021 on The CW.