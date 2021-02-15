Batwoman: "Gore on Canvas" Preview Released

✖

The CW's Batwoman has already taken quite a lot of narrative swings in its second season, cementing Ryan Wilder's (Javicia Leslie) new role in the landscape of superheroes. All the while, the series has been teeing up quite a few villains for Ryan to go up against -- something that is expected to come to a head very soon. The CW has released a new preview for "Gore on Canvas", the fifth episode of the series' sophomore season.

The episode is expected to feature Ryan being asked to work side-by-side with The Crows, in an attempt to investigate a painting by Jack Napier -- a.k.a. The Joker -- which could have ties to Kate Kane's (Ruby Rose) capture on Coryana. The idea of Ryan's Batwoman having to work with The Crows is definitely interesting, especially considering the fact that the corruption within their organization is what led to Ryan being sent to prison years ago. That -- combined with the expectations The Crows might have of Batwoman, especially now that Jacob and Sophie know Kate previously served in the role, could lead to some messy dynamics.

"She's head-first at everything, and I actually love that about her," Leslie told reporters during a recent virtual press conference for the season. "I love how messy that can come across, because she has to find a way to hone it. She has to find a way to focus. But I think that that's what makes her so special, because she's very authentic. She's very raw. She's very grounded in her beliefs. And really, it's going to take root. It's going to take Mary to show her there's a bigger picture, and sometimes that bigger picture will not involve getting justice for your mother. That's the journey that she has to go on, to be able to forgive, or maybe she doesn't."

You can check out the synopsis for "Gore on Canvas" below!

"THE SECRETS UNDERNEATH - Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is approached by Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) and Agent Moore (Meagan Tandy) to boost an infamous work of art that reveals the way to Coryana - and Kate. Despite her reservations, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) convince Ryan to take the assignment, causing tensions within the Bat-team to escalate. Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) attempts to fulfill Safiyah's (guest star Shivaani Ghai) insidious request, she slowly discovers that she may not remember everything about her time on Coryana. Norma Bailey directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Gore on Canvas" will air on February 21st.