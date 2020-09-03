Batwoman Stars Begin Production on Season 2 in New Video

✖

Film and TV productions are gradually beginning to ramp up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and The CW's Batwoman is the latest to do so. Series showrunner Caroline Dries recently teased that the show would be beginning filming later this week, and now the series' cast is providing a brief behind-the-scenes video of what that entails. Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang, who play Luke Fox and Mary Hamilton on the series, recently posted a video to the official Batwoman Twitter account, briefly teasing that they're back to filming again.

Season 2 will bring about a new status quo for Batwoman, after Ruby Rose stepped down from the series' titular role shortly after the Season 1 finale. God Friended Me actress Javicia Leslie will now be suiting up with the titular iconic mantle, playing an entirely new character named Ryan Wilder.

"To be honest with you, I did consider the soap opera version [of recasting Kate Kane] for a hot minute, selfishly, because we had a couple episodes already written, and transition-wise, it would be seamless [since] we already started breaking season 2," Dries said in a previous interview. "But upon further reflection, and [Arrowverse producer] Greg [Berlanti] helped me make this call and he's way smarter than me about this sort of stuff, he's like, 'You know, I think we should just reboot the character in terms of reboot Batwoman as a different character.' Just to also respect everything that Ruby [Rose] put into the Kate Kane character."

Leslie's Ryan Wilder is described as likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed, she’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement when the casting was first announced.

Batwoman is expected to return with new episodes in January of 2021.