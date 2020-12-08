Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Joins The CW's "Real Heroes Wear Masks" Campaign

We're just a little over a month away from the return of Batwoman, after the hit The CW series was one of many delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. When the series does return, it will be on entirely new footing, with a new character named Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) taking over the mantle of Batwoman from Kate Kane (Ruby Rose). Fans have been so eager to see Leslie's debut as Batwoman, especially after the first look at her costume was released earlier this fall. In the meantime, The CW recently released a new video PSA for their "Real Heroes Wear Masks" campaign, which shows characters from across their various shows wearing face masks. While much of the promo art was first released back in August, long before Leslie's costume was unveiled, the new iteration of the campaign shows her take on Batwoman as part of the proceedings.

Leslie's Ryan Wilder is described as likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed, she’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.

Leslie will be making history as the first Black actress to play Batwoman in live-action, and fans got to see the first look at her costume in all its glory in October. As Leslie explained during the DC FanDome virtual convention back in August, the goal was to have the suit reflect that milestone in some unique creative ways.

"We're also talking about how important it is that, if we're going to have a black Batwoman, that she needs to be like a sister when she becomes that," Leslie explained at the time. "It's like the silhouette of her like that. So more of a natural texture hair and things like that."

Batwoman is set to return with new episodes on January 17, 2021 on The CW.