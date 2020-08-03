The CW Releases DC "Real Heroes Wear Masks" Posters

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to have an ever-evolving impact on our everyday lives, as people try to navigate a "new normal" amid the virus' spread. This has included a debate about wearing face masks in public, even as scientific evidence from the CDC suggests that it will be beneficial for yourself and those around you. Many organizations and media companies have publicly advocated for people wearing masks, and it looks like The CW's superheroes are joining in. On Monday, the network debuted a series of official "Real Heroes Wear Masks" promotional posters, which feature the heroes of the network's Arrowverse of shows (as well as Stargirl, which is technically set in the Arrowverse's new Earth-2) donning face masks.

The slew of posters feature The Flash's Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin), Legends of Tomorrow's Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz), Supergirl's Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Black Lightning's Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Superman and Lois' Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), and Stargirl's Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger). Even Beebo, Legends of Tomorrow's beloved blue mascot, is included.

