Batwoman Writers Share Emotional Reaction to Javicia Leslie's The Flash Casting

Late last month, Batwoman fans got the exciting news that Javicia Leslie is joining the cast of The Flash for The CW series' upcoming ninth and final season. While it won't be the first time Leslie has appeared on its fellow Arrowverse series — she appeared during the five-part "Armageddon" event that kicked off Season 8 — but this appearance is a bit bittersweet. Batwoman was cancelled earlier this year after three seasons on the network so Leslie's return will mark her first since. The significance of that isn't lost on fans, nor is lost on the show's writers. On Twitter, the account for the Batwoman writer's room weighed in on seeing Leslie suited up as Batwoman again for The Flash, writing about how it had them "emotional".

"Seeing Javicia Leslie in her suit again has us emotional," the post read. "Don't worry, it's not tears. Just a branch… in my eye."

Who is Javicia Leslie playing on The Flash?

According to the official casting information, details about Leslie's role and what episodes she is set to appear in have not yet been revealed. However, there have been set photos that have shown Leslie in her Batwoman suit as well as some that suggest the Season 9 of The Flash may also see the arrival of Red Death. The Flash has name-dropped Red Death a few times in recent seasons. Specifically, Red Death was confirmed to exist at some point in The Flash's story during Season 5's episode "Memorabilia" when a recording in the Flash Museum in the future mentions that the villain Cicada was more deadly than the Red Death.

Will there be a Season 10 of The Flash?

Unfortunately, there will not be a Season 10 of The Flash. Back in August, it was announced that while The Flash had been renewed for Season 9, the upcoming season will be the series' last.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

The Flash will return for its ninth and final season in 2023.