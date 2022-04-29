Batwoman Cancelled After Three Seasons on The CW

✖

The CW's Batwoman has officially been cancelled after three seasons. The news was broken on Friday in a tweet by showrunner Caroline Dries, who confirmed that the show "will not be seeing a S4" and that she is "bummed, but full of gratitude." This comes after several weeks of debate and speculation regarding the future of the show, which wrapped its most season in early March of this year, but had not been among the series initially renewed by the network for the 2022-2023 season. Batwoman is the latest show in the network's Arrowverse of programming to meet its end, after Arrow wrapped its eight-season run in 2020, and Supergirl and Black Lightning came to an end in 2021.

Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you. ❤️ — Caroline Dries (@carolinedries) April 29, 2022

Season 1 of Batwoman followed Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), the openly-lesbian cousin of Bruce Wayne who becomes Gotham's newest vigilante in his absence. After Rose's departure from the series in the spring of 2020, the show began to focus on Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), an openly-lesbian young woman who succeeds Kate in the mantle following her disappearance, and eventually becomes the symbol of hope in Gotham City. The series also starred Rachel Skarsten as Elizabeth Kane / Alice, Megan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox / Batwing, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet / The Joker.

"I think the fans surprised me the most, honestly," Leslie explained in an interview with ComicBook.com earlier this year. "I've done other projects, but I think superhero fans are completely different. And this, specifically, is different because this hasn't been done yet. So the fans are unique. They're special. They're hardcore because they feel represented. They're ride or die. I remember when I first started this, I was scared, because I knew that we were entering a world that hadn't really seen this yet, and I was worried that the original fans were going to be upset about the shift and the change. And don't get me wrong, there were a few that were. But it was weird, because a lot stayed, and more came on. And then it became this beautiful mix where it wasn't about race. It wasn't about this, it wasn't about that. It was just about this dope character, this badass character, this flawed character. You know? And to be a part of that has been so much fun.

What do you think of Batwoman being cancelled after four seasons? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!