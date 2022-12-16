Beauty and the Beast Fans Are Freaking Out Over Josh Groban's Insane Beast Costume
Beauty and the Beast fans are in a state of shock over Josh Grobin's Beast costume. Beauty and the Beast is one of the most iconic stories out there and has been a Disney staple for decades now. Not only is it an incredibly wonderful animated film, but Disney also created an absurdly successful live action remake with Emma Watson which grossed a whopping $1.26 billion during its theatrical run. Of course, the Beauty and the Beast story stems long before Disney took a crack at it as it was a notable fairy tale prior to Disney's take.
Now, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast, ABC hosted a TV musical starring the likes of musician Josh Groban as Beast. While the production itself is quite impressive, many were taken aback by Groban's rather elaborate Beast costume. Of course, Beast is a character that everyone is familiar with in terms of his look. It's fairly simple as he's just a giant furry creature, making it simple for even high school theater productions to create a worthwhile Beast costume. However, ABC was clearly not content with covering Groban in some fur and calling it a day. Instead, Groban is basically in a giant metalic-esque Beast carcass. It's a pretty wild costume and is made even more strange by the fact that Groban is not really emoting at times, since Beast is meant to be the more visible character. However, it's rather hard to ignore the human sized man inside of Beast like a Pacific Rim robot.
Of course there’s something there ❤️ #BeautyAndTheBeast30th @HERMusicx @joshgroban pic.twitter.com/aACj45ZILZ— ABC (@ABCNetwork) December 16, 2022
Naturally, Twitter lit up in response to seeing Groban's Beast and there have been no shortage of memes. While many have joked about the absurdity of the costume, some still praised the look and design of the creature itself. Even though it does look like the poor man turned monster has been hallowed out, it does have a pretty unique look that catches the eye!
What do you think of Josh Groban's Beast? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. You can see some reactions to the costume below.
This Goes Extremely Hard
Josh Groban your doing great #BeautyAndTheBeast30th pic.twitter.com/gQSUYYtnbG— Allison the holiday disney diva 🎅🎅🎅🎄🎄🎄🎄 (@Daviesallison1A) December 16, 2022
Some Are Appreciating It!
My costume an art loving ass is in love with this so bravo to the costume department for this but I can't get over josh groban face in this pic, lmao pic.twitter.com/zKPhg713gi— ✪𝕹𝖆𝖙𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖆 𝕺𝖗𝖙𝖎𝖟⧗𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖋𝖋⍟ (@ScarletWidow901) December 16, 2022
Nothing But Vibes!
Honestly the puppetry is stunning but I love how josh groban is just. Vibing inside pic.twitter.com/wZiAULM6Lk— And MEGGY!☂︎|| Miss Built Like a Bus (@andmeggyhash) December 14, 2022
Look at Him Go!
i’ll never get over Josh Groban in the beast suit pic.twitter.com/Rt9DIcIs2I— 𝕎𝕚𝕥𝕔𝕙𝕪🌙 (@witchybreww) December 15, 2022
A MET Gala Costume Gone Wrong
The Josh Groban beast costume looks like something that was a little too much for the MET Gala. pic.twitter.com/3MSDBoEUI0— Brian Jacobson (@brianhasfun) December 16, 2022
Probably Not the Intended Effect!
I can’t stop shaking/laughing at this ridiculous Beast costume. Poor Josh Groban. #BeautyAndTheBeast30th pic.twitter.com/PGU3cXkSUl— Connie from CT! (@connecticutie) December 16, 2022
Josh Groban in a Mech
They’ve got Josh Groban in a Beast Mech on ABC rn pic.twitter.com/WRynwtp33N— kayleigh hearn (@ronchronchronch) December 16, 2022