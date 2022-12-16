Beauty and the Beast Fans Are Freaking Out Over Josh Groban's Insane Beast Costume

Beauty and the Beast fans are in a state of shock over Josh Grobin's Beast costume. Beauty and the Beast is one of the most iconic stories out there and has been a Disney staple for decades now. Not only is it an incredibly wonderful animated film, but Disney also created an absurdly successful live action remake with Emma Watson which grossed a whopping $1.26 billion during its theatrical run. Of course, the Beauty and the Beast story stems long before Disney took a crack at it as it was a notable fairy tale prior to Disney's take.

Now, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast, ABC hosted a TV musical starring the likes of musician Josh Groban as Beast. While the production itself is quite impressive, many were taken aback by Groban's rather elaborate Beast costume. Of course, Beast is a character that everyone is familiar with in terms of his look. It's fairly simple as he's just a giant furry creature, making it simple for even high school theater productions to create a worthwhile Beast costume. However, ABC was clearly not content with covering Groban in some fur and calling it a day. Instead, Groban is basically in a giant metalic-esque Beast carcass. It's a pretty wild costume and is made even more strange by the fact that Groban is not really emoting at times, since Beast is meant to be the more visible character. However, it's rather hard to ignore the human sized man inside of Beast like a Pacific Rim robot.

Naturally, Twitter lit up in response to seeing Groban's Beast and there have been no shortage of memes. While many have joked about the absurdity of the costume, some still praised the look and design of the creature itself. Even though it does look like the poor man turned monster has been hallowed out, it does have a pretty unique look that catches the eye!

What do you think of Josh Groban's Beast? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. You can see some reactions to the costume below.