Beef Stars Play Coy About Possible Season 2

There is still no official word on a potential second season of Netflix's Beef, in spite of the show taking home armloads of end-of-year awards and executive producer Lee Sung Jin signing an overall deal with the streamer back in November. In an interview behind the scenes of the Golden Globe Awards, Jin (nicknamed "Sonny" by the cast) said that he had pitched the series as an anthology originally, but that if Netflix wanted another story featuring their award-winning duo of Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, he could figure something out for that as well.

On the red carpet for the Emmy Awards this weekend, Variety tried to sneakily get a comment out of the cast. How? They asked "when do you start shooting?" rather than "any news?". It didn't work, though.

"We don't know yet," Steven Yeun said. "That's a great question to try to get me to answer how you think it's going to go. We actually have no clue. I defer to Sonny on all fronts."

"I can't talk about that. I have no idea," Young Mazino added. "I think everyone wants it to happen. I will say though, I think the first season ended perfectly. That was just a wonderful episode. But yeah, I trust Sonny's vision. If he does have a season 2, it'll come from him and I'm just an extension of his vision."

"We always pitched the season to buyers as an anthology series. There was always going to be new characters," Jin said at the Golden Globes. "Whether it stays limited or turns as an anthology or we continue existing, that's really up to Netflix. But whatever they decide, I'm definitely ready."

Per its official synopsis, "Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series."

You can see the first season now on Netflix. The series debuted in April, and earned 98% positive reviews, according to aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.