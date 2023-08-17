Beef Season 2: Series Creator "Would Love" More Episodes

Earlier this year, Netflix and A24 teamed up on a brand new series from Lee Sung Jin that starred Ali Wond and Steven Yeun. BEEF was released on the streaming service with a perfect score on review aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes, and fans were buzzing about it. Jin ends the series in a way that feels very much like the end, but it could also be followed up with a second season, and everyone wants to know if it will happen. Jin recently did an interview where he revealed that he "would love" more episodes of BEEF.

BEEF Creator Wants More Episodes

Jin recently had the chance to speak with The Hollywood Reporter, where they asked him if he's considering making more seasons of the series. The BEEF creator explained that while the show was initially pitched as an anthology series, he's more interested in continuing the story.



"I'd love to make more. We initially pitched the show as an anthology series where every season is a new beef with new characters," Jin revealed. "At the same time, I really love Danny and Amy and George and Paul [Young Mazino] and the world we created. So, I'm really open to it all. Most importantly, I really want to keep working with this crew that I've really fallen in love with. But it's hard for me to say which direction we'll go without a writers room and any sort of momentum, so I'm really hoping the AMPTP comes to its senses."

BEEF Creator's Previous Comments on Season 2

Jin previously revealed that he made sure that the first season of BEEF felt like an ending just in case the series didn't get renewed for a second season. He also revealed that he has ideas on how to continue the BEEF for at least three seasons.

"I wanted it to have a conclusive feel just in case," Jin explained. "But there are a lot of ideas on my end to keep this story going. I think should we be blessed with a Season Two, there's a lot of ways for Danny and Amy to continue. I have one really big general idea that I can't really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently."

What is BEEF about?

BEEF follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.

BEEF was created by Lee Sung Jin and directed by Jake Schreier, Hikari and Jin himself. The series stars Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, Remy Holt, Patti Yasutake, David Choe, Ashley Park, Maria Bello, Justin H. Min and Andrew Santino.

You can watch BEEF Season 1 on Netflix now.

