Netflix's Beef Creator and Stars Respond to David Choe Controversy

schrSome of the cast and crew of Netflix's Beef are now speaking out about the controversy surrounding star David Choe. In a statement exclusively released to Vanity Fair, Beef creator Lee Sung Jin, and stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, break their silence regarding Choe, who is under fire for recently-resurfaced controversial comments that he made on a podcast in 2014. While appearing on the now-defunct podcast DVDASA, Choe told a sexually-explicit story in which he joked that he was a "successful rapist" after coercing a masseuse into a nonconsensual sexual act. While Choe later claimed to have fabricated the story, the comments have polarized many in the years since.

"The story David Choe fabricated nine years ago is undeniably hurtful and extremely disturbing. We do not condone this story in any way, and we understand why this has been so upsetting and triggering," the statement from Jin, Wong, and Yeun said. "We're aware David has apologized in the past for making up this horrific story, and we've seen him put in the work to get the mental health support he needed over the last decade to better himself and learn from his mistakes."

In a 2017 statement to his social media, Choe further claimed that the story of misconduct was fabricated. Videos of the original DVDASA clip have recently been taken down on social media, with Choe's foundation seemingly claiming copyright ownership over the video.

"In a 2014 episode of DVDASA, I relayed a story simply for shock value that made it seem as if I had sexually violated a woman," Choe said at the time. "Though I said those words, I did not commit those actions. It did not happen. I have ZERO history of sexual assault. I am deeply sorry for any hurt I've brought to anyone through my past words. Non-consensual sex is rape and it is never funny or appropriate to joke about. I was a sick person at the height of my mental illness ,and have spent the last 3 years in mental health facilities healing myself and dedicating my life to helping and healing others through love and action. I do not believe in the things I have said although I take full ownership of saying them. Additionally, I do not condemn anyone or have any ill will towards those who spread hate and speak out negatively against me, no one will ever hate me more than I hated myself back then. Today I've learned to love and forgive others just as much as myself. It's been a rough journey but i am grateful to be alive and to dedicate myself to shining the light I have found within myself and live in service and gratitude. I am truly sorry for the negative words and dark messages I had put out into the world."

The first season of Beef is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.