Beef Creator Provides Season 2 Update Amid Big Golden Globes Wins

Lee Sung Jin, creator of the Netflix hit Beef, says he is ready to roll whenever the streamer wants to make a second season of the show, which earned three Golden Globe Awards last night for best miniseries or TV movie, best actor (Steven Yeun), and best actress (Ali Wong). In an interview behind the scenes of the award show last night, Jin told Deadline that he had pitched the series as an anthology originally, but that if Netflix wanted another story featuring their award-winning duo, he could figure something out for that as well.

The series debuted in April, and earned 98% positive reviews, according to aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The show has already won a Television Critics Association award, three Emmy Awards, and two Gotham Independent Film Awards.

"We always pitched the season to buyers as an anthology series. There was always going to be new characters," Jin explained. "Whether it stays limited or turns as an anthology or we continue existing, that's really up to Netflix. But whatever they decide, I'm definitely ready."

"I've heard a lot of chill ideas from him over the years and they're all pretty brilliant, and out there," director Jake Schreier told ComicBook.com when we posed the same question. "I think that if there's anyone who can figure out, if it is going to continue, what that's going to look like [it's him]. People are arguing, should it keep going, should it not? If it does, it won't be what people are expecting."

Per its official synopsis, "Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series."

You can see the first season now on Netflix.