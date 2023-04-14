Beef Breakout Star Teases How New Blood Feud Could Dominate Season 2

Netflix recently released one of those series that just might be a critically acclaimed hit with BEEF, and the fans at home have been loving it. BEEF has an all-star cast that includes Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, who play two people who get into a "beef" with each other, and it's pretty interesting how the story unfolds. The series also features Young Mazino, who plays Danny's (Yeun) little brother Paul, and the series leaves him and his brother in a precarious position. Mazino recently spoke with TheWrap, where he revealed how Paul and Danny's feud could take over the plot of BEEF Season 2.

"I think if he finds out or somehow Amy and Danny are together, that would be the ultimate like, 'first you rob my future and then you take the girl that I care about,'" Mazino revealed to the trade. "I think he genuinely did have feelings for Amy — I think he imagined him and Amy will be some power couple strutting down like that — But then if he sees that Danny is a source of destroying everything that he could have had, there might be some extra beef there."

What is BEEF About?

BEEF follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.

Lee previously teased to Today that the dark comedy was inspired by real-life incident. "For some reason," Lee said as he recalled the interaction. "I was like, 'I'll follow you.' I justified it (as) 'I'm commuting home and this person happens to be in front of me and if we go in different directions, I wouldn't follow them.' But we happened to be going the same direction home, for like miles and miles," he recalls, laughing. "It was like 30 to 40 minutes. So I'm sure in his mind ... it felt like I was just a wild lunatic stalking him."

Will Netflix Renew BEEF?

Earlier today Variety brought word that Netflix would be submitting Beef in the limited or anthology series categories at the Primetime Emmy Awards rather than the Comedy categories. Being labeled a "limited series" and then submitted in the same category at the Emmys doesn't mean that the show won't be back though with recent hits like American Crime Story, The White Lotus, and Big Little Lies all competing in the category ahead of returning for new seasons. Thanks to the rules, Beef could compete in this category this year, but if it returned with new episodes and some returning cast members it would have to compete in the "drama" category.

