Netflix's Beef Star Facing Controversy Over Resurfaced Comments And Alleged Cover-Up

Netflix's Beef has been a major breakout hit for the streaming service – but that success has just fallen under a major cloud of controversy. One of Beef's main stars, graffiti artist David Choe, is (once again) coming under fire over past comments he made, on his former podcast DVDASA, about being a "successful rapist," as well as other statements, such as an anecdote about getting a massage that turned graphically sexual. While these comments (go back as far as 2014) have been the source of controversy before, this time viewers are angry about what is an alleged attempt to scrub these past incidents off of social media.

The sound on my first TikTok ever was removed due to a community guideline violation. It’s merited given @davidchoe’s description of this brutal sexual assault.



Waiting to hear why @aliwong and @steveyeun made a decision to give Choe this platform. Silence really speaks volumes. pic.twitter.com/qT6f0cb3AA — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) April 14, 2023

Reporter Aura Bogado (tweet seen above) posted a video last week of Choe's comments from the DVDASA podcast, which was censored on TikTok. In subsequent days, Twitter users reported their tweets about the footage clip of Choe being removed from that platform. One user (writer Meecham Whitson Meriweather) allegedly had his Twitter account locked after posting the clip. Bogado eventually shared the notice she had received about the video:

David Choe wrote to Twitter to get the video I posted of him talking about the woman he says he raped taken down on copyright grounds.



He claims his *nonprofit* owns the copyright to the video of him talking about the alleged rape. pic.twitter.com/6IaSXTOeQ1 — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) April 16, 2023

The David Young Choe Foundation (a non-profit) is claiming ownership of the video, apparently claiming it violates copyright laws. Fans of Beef on Twitter don't necessarily seem to agree, as they have sounded off about why Netflix and Beef's creator (Lee Sung Jin) and stars (Ali Wong and Steven Yeun) haven't spoken up about Choe. Wong is noted to have locked her Twitter account since the controversy has begun"

Since they are taking down that DVDASA podcast video with David Choe, and actively pursuing Black journalists with Cease & Dease letters, here's my low quality summary of everything.



As a KTown Korean American, I refuse to ignore this! I will hold my own accountable! pic.twitter.com/eFkGNlWfXZ — Daised and Confused (@haha_daisy) April 17, 2023

Back in 2017, David Choe did address this controversy in an Instagram post, where he denied any accusation of sexual misconduct, claiming his shocking words were a part of his mental illness struggles:

"In a 2014 episode of DVDASA, I relayed a story simply for shock value that made it seem as if I had sexually violated a woman. Though I said those words, I did not commit those actions. It did not happen. I have ZERO history of sexual assault. I am deeply sorry for any hurt I've brought to anyone through my past words. Non-consensual sex is rape and it is never funny or appropriate to joke about. I was a sick person at the height of my mental illness ,and have spent the last 3 years in mental health facilities healing myself and dedicating my life to helping and healing others through love and action. I do not believe in the things I have said although I take full ownership of saying them. Additionally, I do not condemn anyone or have any ill will towards those who spread hate and speak out negatively against me, no one will ever hate me more than I hated myself back then. Today I've learned to love and forgive others just as much as myself. It's been a rough journey but i am grateful to be alive and to dedicate myself to shining the light I have found within myself and live in service and gratitude. I am truly sorry for the negative words and dark messages I had put out into the world."

