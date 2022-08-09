Beverly Hills, 90210 Star Denise Dowse in Coma

Actress Denise Dowse, best known to some for appearing on Beverly Hills, 90210 and recent HBO hit Insecure, is "fighting for her life in a coma." TMZ brings word of Dowse's condition, revealing her sister Tracey confirmed their sibling's status, writing in a statement last week: "I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse. She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced." It's unclear what hospital Dowse is currently receiving care at.

Many TV fans will recall that Dowse appeared across ten seasons of Beverly Hills, 90210, appearing in 23 episodes as Vice-Principal Yvonne Teasley. Coincidentally Dowse first appeared on the show in a single episode, playing Professor Harriet Strathmore a year before she began to appear as Ms. Teasley. Overall her career began as a guest star on multiple TV shows and in feature films, making appearances on Full House, Murphy Brown, Seinfeld, Touched by an Angel, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Chicago Hope, NewsRadio, ER, The West Wing, The Drew Carey Show, Gilmore Girls, Law & Order, and Without A Trace.

In recent years Dowse appeared as Mrs. Mosley on the hit FX series Snowfall, plus as Dr. Rhonda Pine on Issa Rae's Insecure, and as Auntie Colleen / Agent Cook on Bravo's Imposters. TV watchers of a certain generation may also recall her voice from the animated Nickelodeon TV series Rocket Power, voicing Officer Shirley on the hit NickToon.

Dowse's career wasn't limited to television though with multiple appearances on the big screen happening as well. One of her first film roles was in Phil Alden Robinson's Sneakers, also appearing in Starship Troopers, Pleasantville, Requiem for a Dream, Ray, Coach Carter, and more.

Our thoughts are with Denise's family during this troubling time.

