‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Says Approaching Series Finale Is “Very Surreal”

News that The Big Bang Theory‘s current season is its last isn’t new, but that doesn’t mean that as the finale date approaches things aren’t getting a bit more real for stars of the popular CBS series — or, in the case of Johnny Galecki, surreal.

In a post to Instagram, Galecki shared his thoughts on the series’ winding down, something that’s becoming even more of a reality now that the series’ finale date has been released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“273 episodes filmed. 26 days left on the Big Bang stage. 6 episodes to be filmed. 66 days until the 1 hour finale airs. All VERY surreal. Much ❤️ to all the fans,” Galecki wrote.

It was announced on Monday that The Big Bang Theory will close out its run with a special one-hour event on May 16th. Those final episodes, of which little is known as details have been kept under wraps, will air at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the second season finale of Young Sheldon at 9 p.m. The finale will operate as two separate episodes in that hour with their own stories, but they will share a narrative thread.

“It will be an hour — two episodes that will connect,” Lorre told TV Line. “It will be two separate episodes”, but Lorre added, “that will have a through line.”

Galecki isn’t the only cast member to take to social media to express their emotions about the show getting its finale date. Kaley Cuoco also took to Instagram, sharing an image promoting the series finale with the caption, “I’m not crying, you’re crying!”

While the finale date has been set, the cast has yet to film the final episode, something that Cuoco has yet to truly allow herself to get emotional about it simply so she can get through the end.

“I was laughing,” the actress shared with Entertainment Tonight in regard to her reaction to news of the series ending. “I was like, ‘How are we gonna shoot that last episode?’ I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it ’cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears. It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we’re with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end.”

You can check out how The Big Bang Theory comes to an end when the series finale airs Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET.