‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ Crossover Details Revealed

We’re just one week away from the first major crossover between The Big Bang Theory and its spin-off series, Young Sheldon, and CBS has finally unveiled the first details from the anticipated episode.

The episode, which airs on December 6th, will be called “The VCR Illumination,” and will feature appearances from Young Sheldon cast members Iain Armitage (Sheldon), Lance Barber (George Sr.), and Montana Jordan (Georgie). The biggest question mark ahead of the episode was how the three characters would actually appear on the main show. Fortunately, the official synopsis for the “The VCR Illumination” answers that question.

Take a look:

“Sheldon and Amy are still down about their theory being disproven, but a VHS tape from Sheldon’s past inspires him not to give up. Also, Bernadette turns into a pageant mom when she tries to help Wolowitz ace his Magic Castle audition.”

So the Young Sheldon cast are going to be on The Big Bang Theory in the form of a VHS tape that Sheldon made with his father and brother when he was just a kid. Somehow, this is going to help inspire the older version of Sheldon to overcome his current predicament.

This crossover can also be seen as a sort of passing of the torch from the main series to its spin-off. As you probably know by now, Big Bang Theory is coming to an end after this season, and Young Sheldon will likely continue on as its successor.

Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, also serves as an executive producer on Young Sheldon, so he will still be around in some capacity. However, despite his involvement with the spin-off, Parsons has said that he will miss the cast and crew that he has spent every day with for the last 12 years.

“Seeing everybody,” Parsons admitted when asked what would be the most difficult part of leaving The Big Bang Theory. “And as we get to the end – we have 17 more to do – I will be very sorry not to see everybody. I’ll particularly miss Simon Helberg; we spend a lot of time together, we go back and forth to our dressing rooms, we’ve talked for almost 12 years now. Six months down the road after we finished, I will be like, I haven’t talked to Simon in a deep way in a long time. And that will be hard.”

Are you excited for The Big Bang Theory/Young Sheldon crossover episode? Let us know in the comments!