Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne Debuting on A&E This September

Ozzy Osbourne has arguably transcended the traditional expectations of the heavy metal industry, becoming a bonafide pop culture icon through his work as a musician, actor, and TV personality. Osbourne's career has absolutely been unconventional -- and it looks like that's about to get immortalized in a pretty cool way. The A&E Network recently announced that they will be releasing a documentary special about Osbourne, titled Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne. Featuring exclusive interviews and archival footage, the documentary delves into the many lives and incredible career of the man who has personified rock and roll rebellion for decades. The special is expected to air on Labor Day, Monday, September 7th, at 9/8c. A sneak peek of the documentary has also been released, chronicling how Osbourne ended up creating the "Ozzfest" music festival.

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne traces Ozzy’s life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Black Sabbath and successful Grammy Award-winning solo career, to one of rock’s elder statesman and a loveable 21st-century television dad. The two-hour documentary explores how Ozzy has continually reinvented himself and his career to propel himself toward greater success. As Ozzy turns 70, he reflects on the intimate details of his successes, failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance—including never-before-seen interviews about his recent Parkinson’s diagnosis. The documentary, a selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, also features interviews with Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne as well as friends and fellow musicians including Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone and more.

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne is produced by Osbourne Media and Critical Content for A&E Network. The documentary is produced and directed by R. Greg Johnston. Executive producers for Osbourne Media are Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, and Peter Glowski. Executive Producer for Critical Content is Jenny Daly. LB Horschler is a co-executive producer. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne.

