Black Mirror: Aaron Paul Was Supposed to Appear in a Different Episode Entirely

Netflix recently released the highly anticipated sixth season of their hit series, Black Mirror, and it features some psychologically draining content. As per usual with Black Mirror, they take their very specific genre to new heights, and that didn't change with one of their new episodes titled Beyond the Sea. Beyond the Sea stars Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) as astronauts set in a futuristic version of 1969 in which they can live normal lives on earth via robots, but some things go awry, and as with all things in the series, there is a twist ending that some viewers didn't receive so well. Paul was the highlight of the episode, and he fit right in with that universe, but it seems that he almost appeared in a previous episode of the series. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paul reveals that he almost appeared in the USS Callister episode from the previous season of Black Mirror.

"Yeah, the entertainment industry is an interesting one. But once you get to know Charlie, you know that his word actually has weight to it," Paul said in a new interview with the trade. "He was very excited that I wanted to do USS Callister as a sort of nod to any Breaking Bad fan. It's a little Easter egg. But he's known that I've been such a massive fan of Black Mirror since it started airing in the U.K., and I definitely made it known that it would be a dream to join the universe that he has created. And so I was happy that we were able to make it happen. We tried to make it happen last season, but scheduling just didn't work out. And so I'm happy he continued to think of me."

"Oh, yeah. This episode Beyond the Sea was just such a dream come true. The moment I got the phone call saying that this offer came in, I instantly opened up the script on my phone and I read the entire episode in just over an hour. I just took it in and was thrilled that he thought of me for such a complicated character." Paul added about the Black Mirror episode he appears in this season.

Netflix describes Black Mirror as follows, "The show looks inwards, at the darker aspects of humanity and society. This is done through the theme of technology, hence the second meaning. The black mirror is the screen that rules our lives. Taking contemporary phenomena (ranging from the wild popularity of talent shows on TV to the impact of social media and smartphones on our lives) as a starting point and speculate how such phenomena could/would evolve in the future. Each episode tells a different story with different protagonists and focuses on a different theme."

