Rob Delaney Cast in Netflix's Black Mirror Season 6

Netflix's Black Mirror has cast comedic actor Rob Delaney in Season 6. A lot of Marvel fans know Delaney from his now-iconic role as "Peter" in Deadpool 2's version of the X-Force squad; Delaney has also stared in films like Hobbs & Shaw, and family-friendly reboots like the Warner Bros.' Tom & Jerry movie, and Home Sweet Home Alone. Delaney will also have a role in Tom Cruise's long-awaited sequel Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One next year, and has a role in Matthew Vaughn's spy film Argylle, which is in development.

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

Currently there are no details about who Rob Delaney is playing in Black Mirror – or what kind of story his segment of the anthology series will tell.

Black Mirror has been on a long hiatus since the groundbreaking interactive movie Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was released at the end of 2018, and Season 5 released in summer 2019. Rights issues had executive producers Charlie Booker and Annabel Jones leaving production company House of Tomorrow Shine and forming their own production house, Broke and Bones. This year it seems the rights issues were worked out, and Broke and Bones got to work producing Black Mirror Season 6.

The sixth season (or "series") of Black Mirror will be longer than Season 5's three-episode run. The cast of Black Mirror Season 6 is also looking pretty stacked, with Rob Delaney joining an ensemble that already includes Zazie Beetz (Joker, Deadpool 2), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Josh Hartnett (The Falculty), Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Westworld), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Top Gun: Maverick), Clara Rugaard (Press Play), Auden Thornton (This Is Us) and Anjana Vasan (Killing Eve), Rory Culken (Succession), Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) and Salma Hayek (Eternals).

The synopsis for Black Mirror is below. The show debuted in 2011 and is most often compared to being The Twilight Zone re-imagined for the technological age we live in. Most episodes work as self-contained stories, often told as mini features (longer than a TV show, shorter than a movie):

"The show looks inwards, at the darker aspects of humanity and society. This is done through the theme of technology, hence the second meaning. The black mirror is the screen that rules our lives. Taking contemporary phenomena (ranging from the wild popularity of talent shows on TV to the impact of social media and smartphones on our lives) as a starting point and speculate how such phenomena could/would evolve in the future. Each episode tells a different story with different protagonists and focuses on a different theme."

Source: Deadline