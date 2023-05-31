Black Mirror: Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Aaron Paul and More Showcased in New Trailer

Black Mirror is making its way back to Netflix. The smash-hit anthology series first ran on British television network Channel 4 for two seasons before being acquired by the red and black streaming service in 2015. Netflix would commission 12 episodes that were divided amongst two seasons, running in Fall 2016 and Winter 2017. As Black Mirror skyrocketed in popularity, Netflix doubled down on the content, developing interactive film Bandersnatch alongside the fifth season of the series. That fifth season was comprised of just three episodes and aired back in Summer 2019. Four years later, Netflix is gearing up for Black Mirror Season 6. While details surrounding the episodes are unsurprisingly shrouded in secrecy, Black Mirror has given fans a new batch of clues in its official Season 6 trailer.

The new trailer opens with a couple using a streaming service called "Streamberry," a parody of Netflix complete with the font, color scheme, and tudum sound effect. They land on a show called Joan is Awful which features Salma Hayek's character on the preview screen. From there, flashes of other anthology episodes cut in with title cards championing these installments as "five new films." Frames from Aaron Paul's episode are showcased, featuring the Breaking Bad star jogging with an oxygen mask before awaking in a cushioned encasing. More title cards promise the different emotions viewers will go through in this next Black Mirror season before revealing details of each individual episode.

The full Black Mirror Season 6 trailer can be seen below...

"Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," Black Mirror writer and executive producer Charlie Booker said regarding Season 6. "Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."

Black Mirror Season 6 premieres on Netflix on June 15th.