ComicBook Nation: Black Panther 2 Review & Andor Episode 10 Recap

The ComicBook Nation team reviews Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There's also a discussion of Jason Momoa possibly confirming a new DC Universe movie role, a recap and breakdown of Andor Episode 10's big prison break, impressions of Roku's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, new comics, and more! PLUS: We react in real-time to the death of Batman icon Kevin Conroy. RIP.

Here's what guest-host Aaron Perine of Phase Zero had to say in his official review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

For some Marvel fans, this is going to be a more somber affair than they're used to. It turns out that seeing half the universe wiped out by a purple alien isn't as emotional as thinking about one of your favorite performers being gone. Though, when you emerge from the theater, you'll be thankful for the ride Boseman took us all on and the road he's paved for those who walked beside him. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a trip down to the river to lay an old friend to rest, but the journey is necessary to move forward.

