Jason Momoa Says DC Fans Will Be "Very Excited" Amid Lobo Rumors With James Gunn

A cursory glance at any social media platform at any given time will yield plenty of comic book movie rumors. Recently, however, there's not one single rumor dominating chatter as much as the idea Jason Momoa could be playing Lobo in DC Studios' new cinematic world. New DC Studios head James Gunn signed up for Mastodon earlier this month, and his first post on the budding social media platform was a comic cover of Lobo, a character the Aquaman star has long wanted to play.

While Momoa hasn't exactly been confirming the news, the star has been playing coy on his press tour for Netflix's Slumberland. In on recent interview, he dodged confirmation as to whether he's going to be playing the antihero by suggesting fans should just "get excited" about the prospects of the new DCU.

"Well I have to obviously blink, so there's no way I can get out of this without blinking, but you know that would be amazing if that happened," Momoa said in an interview with CBR. "I'm just happy that [James] Gunn is at the helm and [Peter] Safran, who is just like my heart. So I'm in good hands and I think comic book fans around the world are going to be very excited."

Is a Lobo movie in the works?

Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads to DC Studios, have yet to reveal official plans for the future of the franchise. The duo's first public statement was shared to Gunn's Twitter, where he said they are already hard at work plotting out the future of the franchise, including telling the 'Biggest Story Ever."

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread this week. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC. Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years."

He continued, "But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more." You can check out his thread here.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 25, 2023.

