The Blacklist Final Season Immediately Lands on Netflix Top 10
All 10 seasons of The Blacklist are now available on Netflix.
Fans of The Blacklist can finally rejoice, as the 10th and final season of the popular crime series is available to stream on Netflix. Season 10 aired back in 2023, concluding the story of Red Reddington more than six months ago, and fans without regular cable have been waiting for the new episodes to drop on Netflix. On Sunday, February 11th, the full 10th season arrived on the streamer, putting the entire 218-series in the same place.
It hasn't taken fans of The Blacklist long to begin binging through the show's swan song. In just its third full day on the service, The Blacklist has returned to the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, proving its popularity once again.
Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features The Blacklist in the sixth position, coming in right behind American Nightmare and Young Sheldon. Like The Blacklist, Young Sheldon also had a new season recently arrive on Netflix.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. The Tourist
"In the Australian Outback, a man who wakes up in the hospital with no idea who he is – or why so many people want him dead."
2. Griselda
"Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization shows Griselda Blanco's journey from Medellin to becoming 'the Godmother' of Miami's drug empire."
3. One Day
"After spending graduation night together, Emma and Dexter go their separate ways — but their lives remain intertwined. Based on David Nicholis' novel."
4. American Nightmare
"After a harrowing home invasion and kidnapping in 2015, a couple is accused of staging the ordeal when the woman reappears in this true crime docuseries."
5. Young Sheldon
"Brilliant yet awkward nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper lands in high school where his smarts leave everyone stumped in this The Big Bang Theory spinoff."
6. The Blacklist
"After turning himself in, a brilliant fugitive offers to help the FBI bag other baddies, but only if rookie profiler Elizabeth Keen is his partner."
7. Fool Me Once
"When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past."
8. Love on the Spectrum
"In this romantic docuseries, people on the autism spectrum look for love and navigate the changing world of dating and relationships."
9. My Wife and Kids
"This popular sitcom stars Damon Wayans as Michael Kyle, a successful entrepreneur and devoted family man who, along with his beautiful wife, Jay, just wants to shepherd his three young children through the tempests of life."
10. Rael: The Alien Prophet
"Featuring interviews with his followers, critics and Rael himself, this docuseries traces how a UFO-inspired religion spiraled into a controversial cult."