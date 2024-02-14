The Blacklist Final Season Immediately Lands on Netflix Top 10

Fans of The Blacklist can finally rejoice, as the 10th and final season of the popular crime series is available to stream on Netflix. Season 10 aired back in 2023, concluding the story of Red Reddington more than six months ago, and fans without regular cable have been waiting for the new episodes to drop on Netflix. On Sunday, February 11th, the full 10th season arrived on the streamer, putting the entire 218-series in the same place.

It hasn't taken fans of The Blacklist long to begin binging through the show's swan song. In just its third full day on the service, The Blacklist has returned to the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, proving its popularity once again.

Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features The Blacklist in the sixth position, coming in right behind American Nightmare and Young Sheldon. Like The Blacklist, Young Sheldon also had a new season recently arrive on Netflix.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!