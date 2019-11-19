Nickelodeon Renews Blue’s Clues & You! for Second Season

Get ready to want to wag your tail, because Blue’s Clues & You! is about to have even more episodes. On Tuesday, Nickelodeon officially greenlit an additional twenty episodes of Blue’s Clues & You!, just days after the series premiere week. The series, which is a revival of the ’90s and ’00s live-action/animated hybrid, quickly became the number-one preschool program in the ratings in its first week. The twenty episodes will comprise a second “season” of Blue’s Clues & You!, which will follow the ongoing adventures of Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and his trusty puppy, Blue.

The second season of Blue’s Clues & You! will follow Josh and puppy Blue on brand-new adventures with friends old and new. The new season will also feature special appearances by Steve (Steve Burns), Joe (Donovan Patton), and Josh’s Lola (Carolyn Fe)–his grandmother–along with even more singing and dancing, exploration, celebration, and of course clues that empower preschoolers to help their friends.

This also comes as the series is gearing up for a significant appearance in the upcoming 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade will include a parade float inspired by Blue’s Clues & You!, which will feature performances from Dela Cruz alongside a 22-foot-tall Blue covered in 13 pounds of glitter.

“Everyday is super surreal,” Cruz recently told ComicBook.com of working on the series. “I do laugh to myself every day and I do catch myself singing to myself every day just because of how ridiculous it is that I get to do this job. I grew up in theater, or rather I went to school for theater and it wasn’t until later in my career that I really wanted to pursue acting in television and I was fortunate enough to be able to work on Aladdin on Broadway, and now I get to do this as a job. It’s a little bit ridiculous that I get to play dress up for a living and just be like maximum silly as my job. So I’m happier than I’ve ever been.”

“The weird and surreal part is just that every night, now that the show is out, it is getting strange now that people are seeing our show that we worked on and that has been ours for so many months and now we’re getting to share it,” Cruz said. “But it’s also super exciting because now kids are finally able to see this thing that we’ve been working on. So I’m super, super pumped. I have friends calling and texting me saying that their kids are going crazy, and so I couldn’t be happier. But it definitely is a little strange. Every once in a while I’ll get people asking me if I’m the guy, the Blues Clues guy, which I don’t think I’ll ever get used to. But everyone’s really nice so lucky for that.”

Episodes of Blue’s Clues & You! premiere every weekday at 11 a.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.