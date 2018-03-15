Former ‘Blue’s Clues’ Host Ready To Fight John Cena For The Job

It seems John Cena‘s going to have to fight for that Blue’s Clues hosting gig.

Nickelodeon is remaking Blue’s Clues for a whole new generation of kids, and during the original announcement, John Cena threw his hat into the ring for the gig. The original host of the show though was Steve Burns, who hosted it for 7 years, and he is willing to throw down to get the job back (via TMZ).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think if John Cena is serious about hosting Blue’s Clues, he and I should wrestle for it,” Burns joked. “I’m calling you out Cena, right now.”

Nickelodeon is actually holding an open casting call for the hosting part and isn’t just looking for a male this time around. Regardless of who ends up with the part, Burns loves the idea of the host looking more like someone you’d actually meet on the street.

“I like the idea personally that the host of Blue’s Clues could be like a regular looking guy,” Burns said. “You know I didn’t look like a Justin Bieber or anything like that. I was just kind of a normal weird dude ya know, and I like the idea that the host of that show could be your friend, who really could be someone who you might meet, and who isn’t like a super buff amazing professional wrestler.”

In all seriousness though, Burns couldn’t be more thrilled about the show coming back to television and credits it to original fans of the show wanting to introduce it to their kids.

“It seems to me that Blue’s Clues is returning now because somehow all of the kids that I befriended way back when have kids, and from everything that we understand about it, the millennial generation is extra super duper nostalgic, and to think that that they have such warm fond memories of Blue’s Clues and of me, and are so nostalgic about it is truly super cool and wonderful and warm and fuzzy.”

The casting call will happen on April 14 in Burbank, California, and the series should debut later this year.