Rosie O'Donnell Joins And Just Like That… Season 3 Cast

Production on the third season of Max's Sex and the City continuation And Just Like That is underway and it seems like the series is adding a new face to the mix as well. On Wednesday, Rosie O'Donnell announced via Instagram that she had joined the cast of the series, sharing a photo of her script for the season premiere along with a nameplate bearing the character name "Mary". Per the photo, the episode is titled "Outlook Good" and is written and directed by Michael Patrick King. O'Donnell captioned the photos — which also included one of herself with shoulder-length hair — "here comes mary".

Currently, there are no real details about O'Donnell's role. The casting comes just over a month after news that Karen Pittman, who played Dr. Nya Wallace, had exited the series. Sara Ramirez had also previously been announced to exit the series, no longer playing the controversial character Che Diaz.

"It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That...," a Max spokesperson said in a statement. "As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn't possible. Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of Season 3 of And Just Like That... Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors."

What Is And Just Like That... About?

The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series is executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. King also wrote the series along with Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. King directed the series along with Gillian Robespierre, Cynthia Nixon, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.