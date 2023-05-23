Blue's Clues & You! Reunites Josh, Joe and Steve For New Episode

Blue's Clues and You is bringing Josh Dela Cruz, Steve Burns and Donovan Patton back together for a brand new episode. In "The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair," Josh and Blue are looking for the iconic seat and they need Detective Steve for the case. Kids and families alike loved seeing the trio together during Blue's Big City Adventure. Now, they'll get to see them all together again! Check out a new description for the episode down below!

Here's what Nickelodeon has to say about the episode: "The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair, premiering Friday, May 26, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, follows Josh and Blue as they embark on a puzzling quest to find the missing Thinking Chair. With a mystery this huge, they need to call in the Blueprints Detective Agency for Steve's help in solving the case. This episode is written and directed by Burns."

Blue's Big City Adventure and Fan Reactions

"I don't know how I would do with a multiverse," Patton joked. "I don't think I would do well with multiple realities at the same time. I have a hard enough time holding onto this one."

"I was amped," De La Cruz explained. "I was amped, because I love this show. I loved working on the movie. Just out of the monitor, looking at it at the end of every day. Our director Matt Stahski, this is his first feature, and I keep saying it but I'm glad we got him before he just said no to us. Steph Fink…our choreographers…everyone who worked on this movie. Everyone who did the music. It's something that we loves. As soon as we heard people were talking about it, we were thrilled… I cannot wait for people to actually see it."

Paramount+ and Nickelodeon are excited for audiences to see this new movie with your entire family. Here's how they describe the movie: "BLUE'S BIG CITY ADVENTURE follows Josh (Josh Dela Cruz), who gets the opportunity of a lifetime to audition for Rainbow Puppy's (Brianna Bryan) Broadway musical, and Blue (Traci Paige Johnson) as they skidoo to New York City where they meet new friends and discover the magic of music, dance and following one's dreams. The entire "Blue's Clues" crew is reunited for this special movie event, with the beloved animated friends and all three hosts – Josh, Steve (Steve Burns) and Joe (Donovan Patton) – together for the first time in the Big Apple."