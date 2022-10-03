Blue's Clues Movie Blue's Big City Adventure Gets Trailer, Release Date

Paramount+ has released the official trailer and release date for Blue's Big City Adventure, the first feature-length film based on the Blue's Clues TV franchise. The idea of taking Blue out of his hometown and into the big city suggests a slight tweak to the formula, but given how much the Blue's Clues & You version of the story has become more character driven and acknowledged the history of the franchise, it's possible that they could play off some of that in a way that a standard episode can't or won't. After all, it's never been more popular than when Steve released that heartbreaking video, and it's canon that Josh knows the previous hosts, and they're going to be part of the film.

Blue's Clues was created by Traci Paige Johnson, Todd Kessler, and Angela C. Santomero, and hit Nickelodeon in September of 1996, running for six seasons. The show became a staple in living rooms around the world and was heralded as an innovator in interactivity with kids. Nickelodeon rebooted the series in 2019 under a new name — Blue's Clues & You!. The network renewed the series for a fourth season earlier this year.

This November, Nickelodeon's Blue's Clues & You! debuts its very first feature-length film, exclusively on Paramount+. With all-new original songs and choreography, Blue's Big City Adventure is a brand-new movie musical spectacular for the whole family!



When Josh gets the opportunity of a lifetime to audition for Rainbow Puppy's Broadway musical, Josh and Blue skidoo to NYC for the very first time where they meet new friends and discover the magic of music, dance, and following one's dreams! The entire Blue's Clues crew is reunited for this special movie musical event, with the beloved animated friends and all three hosts – Josh, Steve, and Joe – together for the first time in the Big Apple like fans have never seen them before!



Don't miss your chance to skidoo to New York City with Josh and Blue in Blue's Big City Adventure, streaming November 18 exclusively on Paramount+

