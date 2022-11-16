Blue's Clues Movie Stars Love Spider-Man: No Way Home Comparisons

Blue's Big City Adventure's stars have heard the comparisons to Spider-Man: No Way Home and they love them. Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine spoke to Josh De La Cruz and Donovan Patton about their big Blue's Clues crossover. When the first images from this film dropped on social media, everyone made similar jokes about how this was a Nick Jr. version of Tom Holland's latest MCU title. But, the result is heartfelt and emotional for kids and their parents. Both actors were amused by the fan excitement around their film and just enjoy that so many Millennials out there who care about this property like they do. There are no multiversal shenanigans in Blue's Big City Adventure, but the sight of Steve Burns with his two younger counterparts is going to tug at your heartstrings just the same. Steve, Joe and Josh are reunited and you really can't prepare for how sweet the result is going to be.

"I don't know how I would do with a multiverse," Patton joked. "I don't think I would do well with multiple realities at the same time. I have a hard enough time holding onto this one."

"I was amped," De La Cruz explained. "I was amped, because I love this show. I loved working on the movie. Just out of the monitor, looking at it at the end of every day. Our director Matt Stahski, this is his first feature, and I keep saying it but I'm glad we got him before he just said no to us. Steph Fink…our choreographers…everyone who worked on this movie. Everyone who did the music. It's something that we loves. As soon as we heard people were talking about it, we were thrilled… I cannot wait for people to actually see it."

Paramount+ and Nickelodeon are excited for audiences to see this new movie with your entire family. Here's how they describe the movie: "BLUE'S BIG CITY ADVENTURE follows Josh (Josh Dela Cruz), who gets the opportunity of a lifetime to audition for Rainbow Puppy's (Brianna Bryan) Broadway musical, and Blue (Traci Paige Johnson) as they skidoo to New York City where they meet new friends and discover the magic of music, dance and following one's dreams. The entire "Blue's Clues" crew is reunited for this special movie event, with the beloved animated friends and all three hosts – Josh, Steve (Steve Burns) and Joe (Donovan Patton) – together for the first time in the Big Apple."

Blue's Big City Adventure skidoos onto Paramount+ November 18th!

Did you see all the No Way Home memes on Twitter when the project got announced? Let us know in the comments!