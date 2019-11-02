BoJack Horseman Creator Confirms It Was Netflix’s Decision to End the Series

BoJack Horseman is one of the most highly-praised Netflix original series. That’s why it came as a surprise to some to learn that the show’s sixth season will be it’s last. The first half of that final season debuted on Netflix on October 22nd. Some early reporting suggested it was the show’s creator, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, who decided to end the show. Later comments from one of the show’s stars suggested that Netflix had chosen to cancel it. In an interview with Vulture, Bob-Waksberg confirms that it was Netflix’s choice to end the series. “Yeah, I thought we’d go a couple more years,” he says. “But you know, it’s a business. They’ve got to do what’s right for them, and six years is a very healthy run for a TV show. Frankly, I’m amazed we got this far. So I can’t complain. I think if we premiered on any other network, or even on Netflix on any other time than when we did, I don’t know if we would’ve gotten the second season.”

Bob-Waksberg also notes that he asked Netflix years ago to provide him with a heads up if cancellation was looming. He received that heads up with the show’s season six renewal, allowing him to wrap up lingering plot threads, and he’s glad for that. “So when they picked up season six, they said, ‘Hey, remember how you asked for that heads-up? We think that this is your heads-up’. So I’m very grateful that we got that notice,” he says.

It was comments from Aaron Paul, who voices Todd Chavez on the show, that first clued fans into it being Netflix who pulled the plug on BoJack. “We had a wonderful time making Bojack,” Paul tweeted after new of the cancelation broke. “Couldn’t be more proud. Fell in love with these characters just like everyone else did but sadly Netflix thought it was time to close the curtains and so here we are. They gave us a home for 6 beautiful years. Nothing we could do about it.”

The official BoJack Horseman Twitter account tweeted, “if you asked me 6 yrs ago how i thought id be rmembered id have probably said that horse from horsin around but we are season 6 on netflix the 2 part final season before i hit the dusty trail aka runyon dont make plans oct 25 or jan 31 bc youre watching me and feeling feels.”

How do you feel about BoJack Horseman ending? Let us know in the comments. The first half of BoJack Horseman‘s final season is now streaming on Netflix. The second half debuts on January 31, 2020.