‘Talent’: Fox Developing TV Series Based on Boom! Studios Comic

Yet another comic book is making its way to television, as Fox is looking to give life to Boom! Studios’ illustrated series, Talent.

On Wednesday, during a presentation at the TCA winter press tour, Fox announced that it was developing a TV series based on the comic book by Christopher Golden, Tom Sniegoski, and Paul Azaceta. Fox is apparently pretty fond of the potential series, as the network is already eyeing a straight-to-series order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Graham Yost will write and executive produce the TV adaptation of Talent, with Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Toby Jaffe, Stephen Christy, and Ross Richie also serving as EPs. Comic writers Christopher Golden and Tom Sniegoski will co-executive produce.

“I am very excited to be adapting this wonderful graphic novel,” said Yost. “I think this could be a thrilling, emotional and, if I don’t blow it, thought-provoking show. It’s great to be working with Charlie Collier, Michael Thorn and the team at FOX.”

Along with the announcement that the series was in development, Fox revealed Talent‘s official logline, which you can read below.

“When Nicole Dane wakes up in a hospital, she learns she is the sole survivor of a tragic accident that claimed the lives of 148 people. As rumors around her “miraculous” survival begin to swirl, Nicole discovers she has inherited the talents of those who perished. Armed with these new abilities, she must use her second chance to bring closure to their unfinished stories and solve the mystery of the accident, all while trying to escape a past that continues to haunt her. Based on the graphic novel series, Talent is a visceral, yet emotional, mystery about redemption and human connection.”

“When I first read Talent, I was immediately hooked, as it took me on an incredible journey I’ll never forget,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “This project accomplishes two professional goals of mine: work again with Graham Yost, one of the finest creators in the business; and transition Talent from feature development into the world to television. In Graham, Neal Moritz, Sony and Boom, we have the perfect partners who have the vision to bring this fantastic story and its characters to life as we take these important steps in building future FOX.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Talent come to television? What other comics would like to see adapted? Let us know in the comments!