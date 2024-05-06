Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Dante Basco and Wife Expecting First Child

It seems congrats are in order for one of the top stars of Avatar: The Last Airbender. This week, Dante Basco took to social media to share some happy news with fans. The voice actor behind Zuko is expecting his first child with wife Alice Rehemutula.

Taking to Instagram, Basco's wife shared a video detailing her pregnancy journey so far. "The announcement... We're having a baby!!! We're excited! And a little nervous... what's going to happen when you mix an Uyghur and a Filipino?!?"

As you can see here, the announcement is nothing short of adorable, and the happy couple are fielding plenty of congratulations. Basco and Rehemutula got married in September 2023 in China following their engagement that April. As for Rehemutula, the mother-to-be is an actress and television host, so the couple are a perfect match. And now, they are preparing to welcome their first child.

Basco's work as a father is going to make the actor even busier in the coming years. After all, Avatar: The Last Airbender has made a comeback in recent years, and its future is looking good. Following the show's resurgence in 2020, Avatar: The Last Airbender is headline news. Earlier this year, Netflix released its successful live-action adaptation of the animated series, and two more seasons have been ordered. Plus, the team at Nickelodeon is overseeing its own plans for Avatar: The Last Airbender.

If you did not realize, Paramount launched Avatar Studios in partnership with Nickelodeon to revive the animated IP. The goal is to release a number of animated projects in the Avatar Universe, but first, a movie is on the horizon. The feature, which will debut in 2026, has cast Dave Bautista as its original villain while singer-actor Eric Nam will voice Aang. Basco is expected to reprise is role as Zuko in the feature, but beyond that, the main cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender will be filled by new talent.

