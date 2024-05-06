One Piece Brings Luffy's Gear 5 Debut to Streaming: Watch

One Piece has been around for decades now, and in recent years, its English dub has been on a warpath. After an iffy launch years ago under 4Kids Productions, One Piece made a comeback at Funimation with its dub. These days, the anime is thriving on Crunchyroll, and the streaming service just added a slew of episodes that bring Luffy's Gear 5 debut to light.

As you can see here, One Piece's dub has several new episodes available on Crunchyroll. You can binge episodes 1062 – 1073 right now, and that batch includes Wano Country's Gear 5 debut. So for a full list of those new dub episodes, you can read their titles below:

"The Three-Sword Style of the Supreme King! Zoro vs. King"



"Luffy is on the Move! A Turning Point to a New Era!"



"Drunken Dragon Bagua! The Lawless Dragon Closing in on Luffy"



"The Destruction of the Alliance?! Fire up, the Will of the New Generation!"



"Here Comes Main Act! Powerful Techniques of Shockwave and Magnetism"



"To the New Era! Settled! The Determination of the Brats"



"Moon Princess Echoes! The Final Phase of the Land of Wano!"



"There is Only One Winner – Luffy vs. Kaido"



"Luffy is Defeated?! The Determination of Those Left Behind"



"Luffy's Peak – Attained! Fifth Gear"



"The Ridiculous Power! Fifth Gear in Full Play"



"No Way Out! A Hellish Scene on Onigashima"



Want to know more about One Piece? No worries! You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about One Piece's latest dub drop? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!