Amazon has rolled out the first original series for their Freevee streaming service, previously IMDBTV, and it's none other than Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of their Amazon Prime Video hit show Bosch. The series is now streaming totally for free on the platform, but comes with ads that play during the episode, and to top it all off it has a perfect, 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing. Though there are only five reviews so far for the series, which premiered its first four episodes this week (again, totally free!), they're all positive and the show's audience rating is pretty high as well. You can watch it on Amazon for free here.

Among the reviews, the Chicago Tribune rated it a 3 out of 4, writing that like the original series, Bosche: Legacy is "aiming for moderately engaging but never mentally taxing. There's something comforting about that – and there's something comforting about the title character himself." Decider called the new series "pulpy, procedural fun in the tradition of both Bosch and the storied, sometimes sordid history of fictional Los Angeles gumshoes that dates all the way back to Phillip Marlowe." Comparing it to the original series, Thrillist said the show's changes "are small architectural adjustments, like retiling the floor or buying new curtains. No teardown necessary."

Titus Welliver returns to play the title role in the new series, which is set after the events of the Amazon Prime Video show that ran for six seasons. The series' official description reads as follows: "After leaving the Los Angeles Police Department as a detective, Bosch's (Titus Welliver) captivating story continues, working with former enemy and top-notch attorney, Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers, Mad Men). The only thing they can agree on? Finding justice. Meanwhile, his daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz, The Walking Dead) follows in his footsteps as a rookie patrol officer with the LAPD."

The series is loosely based on Michael Connelly's novel The Wrong Side of Goodbye, and also stars Stephen A. Chang (Captain Marvel), Denise Sanchez (The Good Place), David Moses (Sanford and Son, Revenge), William Devane (Knots Landing, 24), Phil Morris (Seinfield, Love That Girl), Kate Burton (Grey's Anatomy, Inventing Anna), Steven Flynn (JAG, The Practice), Aisha Kabia (Girl Meets World), Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, How I Met Your Mother), Danielle Larracuente (Vida), and Michael Rose (Lovecraft Country, Days of Our Lives).